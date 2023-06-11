Steven Gerrard offered surprise opportunity to return to management

Reports have emerged indicating that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been offered a surprise opportunity to return to management.

Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq have reportedly approached Gerrard for a managerial role as part of their efforts to transform their league into a top ten in the world.

The Saudi league has recently made headlines by luring world-class players with lucrative offers.

Al-Nassr secured the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in January, making him one of the highest-paid athletes globally.

This summer so far, Al-Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. And other players that are reportedly being targeted includes the likes of N’Golo Kante, Sergio Ramos, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Hugo Lloris.

And now it seems that they also plan to lure high profile names for the managerial positions with Reuters claiming that Steven Gerrard has been approached for a job by Al Ettifaq.

The report from Reuters goes on to add that Gerrard has welcomed the offer and is now giving it a serious consideration.

He has only managed Rangers and Aston Villa in his short managerial career so far and a move to Saudi might come a surprise decision.

However, the significant financial incentives offered by the club could be a major influencing factor in his decision-making process.