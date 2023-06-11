Arsenal line up move for Leicester City versatile ace

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne this summer.

Reports claim the Gunners are among the clubs circling for the versatile Belgian defender following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

Castagne is likely to have suitors this summer and Leicester are not expected to be able to keep the player after dropping down to the Championship, with Arsenal ready to swoop.

The 27-year-old could also be available on the cheap due to the current poor situation at the King Power Stadium, where finances have been tough since the Covid-19 pandemic started three years ago.

More Stories / Latest News
Kevin De Bruyne played through pain for Manchester City for last two months
West Ham face paying £50-60m for transfer of “perfect replacement” for Declan Rice
‘I see him going’ – Journalist 100% sure Leeds United ace is leaving the club

This has hit Leicester’s ability to invest in their squad and it could now mean a number of players leave for below market value.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Timothy Castagne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.