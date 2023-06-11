Arsenal line up move for Leicester City versatile ace

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne this summer.

Reports claim the Gunners are among the clubs circling for the versatile Belgian defender following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

Castagne is likely to have suitors this summer and Leicester are not expected to be able to keep the player after dropping down to the Championship, with Arsenal ready to swoop.

The 27-year-old could also be available on the cheap due to the current poor situation at the King Power Stadium, where finances have been tough since the Covid-19 pandemic started three years ago.

This has hit Leicester’s ability to invest in their squad and it could now mean a number of players leave for below market value.