Transfer news: Arsenal CLOSE to huge deal, Gundogan addresses Man City future after UCL win, plus Xavi Simons, Lukaku, Neymar & more

AC Milan

Rafael Leao will be AC Milan’s number 10 next season. The decision to change shirt numbers was made after he signed his new contract at the San Siro.

Al Ittihad

Joao Moutinho is a top target Al Ittihad. Nuno Espirito Santo knows him well and wants to bring him in alongside Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Arsenal

Arsenal are advancing in talks to extend William Saliba’s contract. A new round of talks have been scheduled and will take place imminently. It’s not done yet, but it’s getting closer and all parties are confident of reaching an agreement.

Arsenal are also set to hold talks with club captain Martin Odegaard soon, while they’re also close to finalising the contract extension for Reiss Nelson.

Montpellier president Nicollin on Elye Wahi: “His agent is in discussion with four or five big clubs. We know that he likes Arsenal a lot.”

Aston Villa

Official: Youri Tielemans has signed for Aston Villa. It was confirmed yesterday following an agreement over a four year contract. He joins on a free transfer from relegated Leicester City.

Bayern Munich

Bayern expect PSG to ‘attack’ the Lucas Hernandez deal in the coming days as the situation looks very open now after the management change. There’s no intention to lose him on free next year, so he has to sign an extension this summer or he will be sold.

Raphael Guerreiro will sign documents to become a new Bayern player on Monday — he will be unveiled as a new signing by the club next week. It’s a done deal on a three year contract.

Benfica

Nicolas Otamendi has signed a new contract at Benfica valid until June 2025, done and sealed. He won’t be leaving as a free agent.

Chelsea

Chelsea didn’t want to enter into any crazy bidding wars for Manuel Ugarte. Mauricio Pochettino suggested not to do any madness on the market, and now PSG are very happy because they believe they are signing a fantastic player.

Feyenoord

Done deal: Orkun Kokcu has left to join Benfica. One key detail in the deal is that Feyenoord will receive 25% of any future sale. That could end up being big money as he has a €120m release clause, just as Enzo Fernandez did at Benfica.

Fiorentina

Sofyan Amrabat had chances to leave Fiorentina in January, and he’s attracting a lot of interest again ahead of the summer. The player’s priority is La Liga above all, though he would also be open to the Premier League. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked before, while Chelsea and Manchester United also made contact in January, so let’s see which clubs return for him.

Fulham

There’s NO release clause included into Joao Palhinha’s contract with Fulham, Tony Khan confirms, amid West Ham transfer rumours.

Inter Milan

Andre Onana on his future: “I’m so, so happy at Inter. At this professional level you never know what happens. I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter.”

Liverpool

Manchester City

What a night for Manchester City as they beat Inter Milan to win their first ever Champions League final, clinching the treble for the 2022/23 season!

An important moment for Pep Guardiola as well as he becomes the first manager ever to win the treble twice – first at Barcelona in 2008/09 and now with City.

Pep Guardiola in press conference: “Be careful Real Madrid, we’re 13 UCLs away but we’re coming for you. We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you.”

Manchester United

Manchester United are well informed on the conditions of the Rasmus Hojlund deal. The player would be very keen on the move, but for now the Red Devils have other priorities, even if the young forward is one name on their list.

Manchester United are keen on signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but want to drive down his £64m asking price (A Bola)

Newcastle United

Newcastle are considering making a huge offer to sign RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai (L’Equipe)

PSG

PSG are looking for a solution for Neymar – he could be one to watch, but nothing is advanced with any club as of now. He could leave PSG this summer, but at the moment there is nothing concrete.

Xavi Simons will decide his PSV future soon. His former club PSG have a buy back clause, but it’s going to be up to the player.

He said: “Soon I’ll decide together with family. To be honest, it’s not in my head to leave… I have no obligations to anyone. I’m the one who has to make the choice.”

He added: “Clearly a lot has changed now. I haven’t met or spoken to the new manager yet. I will speak to him and sit with PSV, then decide my future. I’m aware of PSG clause to bring me back — but as far as I’m aware they also don’t have a manager yet.”

Al-Taawoun FC are set to make verbal proposal to Mauro Icardi. It’s still at early stages but Saudi clubs are again on it. Icardi was very happy on loan at Galatasaray last season and no decision has been made yet. It will also depend on PSG.

PSV

PSV Eindhoven are set to appoint former Ajax manager Peter Bosz as their new head coach to replace the departing Ruud van Nistelrooy. A deal is in place and will be finalised soon.

Real Madrid

Official, confirmed: Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid and signs new deal valid until June 2027. He’ll be part of the club’s first-team next season.

Utrecht

Adrian Blake has just signed a contract to join Utrecht, moving on a free transfer from Watford. Utrecht beat competition from Premier League clubs for this signing, with the chance of first-team football key to his decision to go abroad.