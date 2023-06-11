Video: Jack Grealish leads Man City’s Champions League celebrations

Man City eventually got their hands on the Champions League trophy on Saturday night and following the historic achievement, Jack Grealish took it upon himself to lead the celebrations.

The Englishman, known by football fans to be a bit of a fun-loving party boy, was spotted leading the celebrations in the Man City dressing room before taking the speaker outside to the media area and giving them a poor rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere”.

More videos will likely surface of the 27-year-old’s antics throughout Sunday as the winger celebrated the best night of his career so far.

? Jack Grealish is definitely enjoying himself already & he’s in great voice too! pic.twitter.com/7guyBqgoHr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 10, 2023