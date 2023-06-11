Video: Paul Scholes rolls back the years with stunning long range goal during charity match at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes rolled back the years with a stunning long range goals during the charity match at Old Trafford for Soccer Aid.
Scholes came on as a substitute in the second half and made an instant impact to give England a 2-1 lead.
After the World XI goalkeeper parried a cross outside the box, Scholes, positioned in midfield, unleashed a first-time strike that flew past the goalkeeper straight into the bottom right corner. It was a trademark Scholes goal, something he has done so many times for Manchester United over his illustrious career.
Watch Scholes roll back the years:
However, England went on to lose the game as Robbie Keane scored two quick goals to restore World XI’s lead before Kem Cetinay scored their fourth.