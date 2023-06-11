Video: “We’re coming” – Man City manager Pep Guardiola sends warning to Real Madrid

On Saturday night, Pep Guardiola guided Man City to the promised land as the Premier League champions beat Inter Milan to win their first Champions League title.

It was also Guardiola’s first outside of Barcelona and the Catalunya-born coach send a warning to Barca’s bitter rivals Real Madrid after City’s first Champions League victory.

The Man City boss said that the Manchester club are coming for their record 14 European titles – although the comment was clearly a joke for the media.

Guardiola said via the BBC: “Just 13 Champions League behind them, just 13. Be careful Real Madrid because we are on our way! If you slip a little bit, we will catch you.”