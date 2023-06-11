West Ham United are reportedly keen to try again for the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Armando Broja after previously pulling out of a deal.

Broja is currently out injured but is expected to return to fitness in time for the start of pre-season, with West Ham considering reviving their pursuit of him, according to the Times.

Broja looks a fine prospect and has been targeted by David Moyes before, only for the Hammers boss to previously get frustrated with Chelsea digging their heels, moving instead for Gianluca Scamacca.

However, it would be fair to say that Scamacca has struggled in his time at the London Stadium, so it could make sense to try again for Broja as an upgrade up front.

The highly-rated young Albania international is yet to get going in the Chelsea first-team, so the Blues may well be ready to cash in on him, or at least loan him out again.

Broja previously impressed a great deal in a loan spell at Southampton, so there could be an opportunity for West Ham to try something similar.