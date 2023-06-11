West Ham United reportedly face paying £50-60million for the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers see Palhinha as the “perfect replacement” for club captain Declan Rice, who continues to be linked strongly with a move to Arsenal.

Palhinha has been hugely impressive with Fulham in recent times, and it could be smart business by West Ham to reinvest whatever money they make from Rice’s sale in the Portugal international.

Although Fulham finished above West Ham last season, Palhinha may well be tempted by the prospect of a move to the London Stadium, where he’d get the chance to play in the Europa League.

West Ham are also a bigger name and have been more of an ever-present in the Premier League than Fulham, who tend to be something of a yo-yo club with a number of relegations and promotions in decades gone by.

Rice won’t be easy to replace if he does leave, but he’s sure to command a huge transfer fee, which could mean £50-60m for Palhinha ends up looking like decent business.