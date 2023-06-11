According to a report in Fotomac, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign West Ham star Manuel Lanzini on a free transfer.

Aston Villa are going about their summer business quietly with the apparent plans to swoop in for those available on free transfers first.

They have already agreed a deal for former Leicester City star Youri Tielemans and were on the verge of agreeing a deal for former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well.

And the Aston Villa midfielder seems to be another one on their list. Manuel Lanzini’s contract expires at the end of this month which is when he is expected to leave the club with no new deal on the table.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Argentinian side River Plate are two other clubs mentioned in the report that are interested in signing him.

Lanzini has been with West Ham since 7 years and have become a fan favourite at the club. In his time with the Hammers he has made 226 appearances, scoring 32 goals and assisting 28. He will no doubt be missed by the West Ham faithful.