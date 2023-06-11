West Ham set to sell 26-year-old in order to sign £40m winger

Leicester City FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly ready to let Maxwel Cornet go this summer as they target the potential £40million transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has shone during his time with the Foxes despite being unable to help them survive relegation this season, and one imagines there’ll surely be plenty of interest in him from Premier League clubs this summer.

West Ham have just won the Europa Conference League, so may be able to attract some top players in the coming window, in which they should also receive big money from selling star player and club captain Declan Rice.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club block deal which would send £80m player to Newcastle on loan
“We’re in a good position” – Arsenal academy chief drops hint over exciting midfielder transfer
Transfer news: Arsenal CLOSE to huge deal, Gundogan addresses Man City future after UCL win, plus Xavi Simons, Lukaku, Neymar & more

Cornet hasn’t quite had the impact many would have expected since moving to West Ham, so he’s another potential departure and Barnes makes sense as an ideal replacement and upgrade.

More Stories Harvey Barnes Maxwel Cornet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.