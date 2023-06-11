West Ham set to sell 26-year-old in order to sign £40m winger

West Ham United are reportedly ready to let Maxwel Cornet go this summer as they target the potential £40million transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has shone during his time with the Foxes despite being unable to help them survive relegation this season, and one imagines there’ll surely be plenty of interest in him from Premier League clubs this summer.

West Ham have just won the Europa Conference League, so may be able to attract some top players in the coming window, in which they should also receive big money from selling star player and club captain Declan Rice.

Cornet hasn’t quite had the impact many would have expected since moving to West Ham, so he’s another potential departure and Barnes makes sense as an ideal replacement and upgrade.