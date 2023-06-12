10 goals, 12 assists this season: Newcastle hoping to convince 26-year-old to join them

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old wants to continue at Barcelona but Newcastle are insisting on signing him.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies come forward with a concrete proposal for the winger in the coming weeks.

Newcastle believe that they can convince the player with a lucrative financial offer and the opportunity to play for a club with an ambitious project and Champions League football.

Raphinha has had a mixed time at Barcelona so far. The Brazilian has impressed from time to time but he has received harsh criticism for some of his performances as well.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell him and invest the proceeds on the playing squad.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay big money for him.

The 26-year-old played his best football in the Premier League with Leeds United and a return to England could be ideal for him.

Newcastle will have to strengthen their attacking options now that they are in the Champions League. They ended up drawing quite a few matches in the league last season and Eddie Howe will want to turn those draws into wins.

Raphinha will add creativity, flair and goals to the side. The Brazilian is in his peak years and he could be a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons. The Barcelona winger has 10 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this past season.