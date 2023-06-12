Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice with Gunners set to smash club-record transfer fee

Arsenal are closing in on signing their number one target Declan Rice from West Ham as the Gunners are nearing an agreement with the Hammers over a transfer fee.

That is according to the Guardian, who reports that Arsenal are expected to pay more than £100m for the midfielder if certain add-ons are achieved, which would smash the club-record £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe back in 2019.

Mikel Arteta has made Rice his top target heading into the summer transfer window and the North London club hopes to get the deal wrapped up soon to avoid competition from the likes of Bayern Munich.

A bid is yet to be submitted but talks between the clubs are progressing smoothly and there is confidence that the deal will be finalised soon.

According to the report, Arsenal will face no issues when it comes to personal terms as Rice wants to move to the Emirates. The Gunners have been keen to pay about £90m for the 24-year-old but the deal is likely to surpass the £100m mark.

The signing of Rice will be huge for Arsenal as the England star is the type of calibre that could see the North London club go one step further next season in the Premier League along with other signings.