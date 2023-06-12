Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is expected to leave the club this summer.

The 32-year-old German international will be out of contract at the end of the month and he has been linked with a move to clubs like Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the midfielder already has a contract offer from the Spanish club and he will make his decision soon. Barcelona have parted ways with Sergio Busquets and they need to bring in an experienced replacement for the Spanish star.

Apparently, Arsenal are keen on signing the player as well and they are keeping tabs on him.

The Gunners need to bring in more depth and quality in the middle of the park and Gundogan would be a sensational acquisition for them.

The 32-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he has been outstanding for Manchester City since joining the club.

The German has won every major trophy with Manchester City and he will be looking for a fresh new challenge now. The opportunity to play for Arsenal could be an attractive option for him.

The Gunners have a talented young squad and an ambitious project. They managed to push Manchester City for the title this year and they could compete for trophies once again in the coming season. An experienced player like Gundogan could help them improve.

Apart from his qualities as a midfielder, the German will add leadership qualities and winning experience to the side. Signing a player of his pedigree on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Gunners.