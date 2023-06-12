Arsenal reach agreement in principle with 23-year-old ace over a new deal

Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson is expected to sign a new contract with the club soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side have now reached an agreement in principle with the 23-year-old midfielder.

Nelson’s current contract expires at the end of the month and he is expected to sign a four-year extension.

Despite the fact that the 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates, he could be a useful squad player for Arsenal next season.

The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need a bigger and better squad to compete across all fronts. Nelson has proven to be a useful player for Mikel Arteta this past season. Despite playing just 202 minutes of football in the Premier League this past season, he has five goal contributions.

Arsenal will be playing a lot more matches next season and Nelson is likely to have ample game time. He could be an important player for Arsenal. Furthermore, that 23-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well as the central attacking midfielder.

Romano claims that clubs from France, Italy and England are keen on securing his services but the player has decided to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for goals and creativity this past season. They need to bring in more options so that Arteta can rotate his squad and keep the players fresh while coping with the increased number of fixtures.