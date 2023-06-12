Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the transfer of Declan Rice, and ruled out the prospect of the Gunners being willing to include Emile Smith Rowe as part of the deal.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside via the Daily Briefing on Substack, Romano explained that it’s not yet clear when we’ll see Arsenal make their opening offer for Rice, but the plan is to do so soon.

The England international is a top talent and has surely earned himself a big move, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal or any other club will be able to come up with something suitable for West Ham, who obviously won’t want to lose such an important player on the cheap.

A recent report from the Sun claimed that the Hammers were keen on landing Smith Rowe from Arsenal as part of the deal, but Romano seems clear that the north London giants plan to keep the 22-year-old.

“Arsenal want to submit a proposal for Declan Rice,” Romano said. “We’ll see for sure when the offer is made, it’s hard to predict the day for now.

“Smith Rowe, however, is part of Arsenal’s plans for the future, they don’t want to let him go.”

Smith Rowe didn’t play as often in the season just gone, but most AFC fans will surely be pleased to see that Mikel Arteta still plans to give him a chance.

West Ham will probably have to look elsewhere for signings to bolster their midfield if and when Rice departs the London Stadium.