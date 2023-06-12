Chelsea & Arsenal to try again for potential £70million-plus transfer

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly set to try again for the potential £70million-plus transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has shone for Brighton and it’s no surprise to see him linked with a big move away this summer, as he’d undoubtedly strengthen both Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, both the Blues and the Gunners are preparing to try again for Caicedo, with the understanding that it’ll take at least an initial £70m guaranteed, plus likely around £10m in add-ons to get this done.

Caicedo will surely want to take this chance to move, and Arsenal look a particularly tempting destination right now after their impressive title challenge last season and qualification for the Champions League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, urgently need to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and a statement signing like Caicedo seems like a good place to start.

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old would want to move to Stamford Bridge while they’re unable to offer Champions League football, but it could still be tempting to try to help the club bounce back under a top coach like Pochettino.