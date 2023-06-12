44-year-old now on verge of joining Leicester as head coach

Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of hiring Carl Hoefkens as their new manager as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The 44-year-old Belgian tactician was most recently the head coach of Club Brugge last year, and now looks set to return to management with this intriguing new challenge in English football.

Leicester need to get their next managerial appointment right after things went stale under Brendan Rodgers, while the temporary appointment of Dean Smith failed to keep them in the Premier League.

According to reports, it now seems positive talks have taken place for Leicester to appoint Hoefkens.

Foxes fans will hope this can be finalised soon and get them on the path back to the top flight in the next year.

