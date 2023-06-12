Chelsea set to offer two players including Romelu Lukaku in swap deal for Inter Milan star

According to The Sun, Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer Inter Milan a swap deal involving two players in exchange for their star goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea are in a hunt for a new goalkeeper and plan to kill two birds with one stone after identifying the Inter Milan goalkeeper as their main candidate.

Inter Milan are reportedly seeking £55m for their star goalkeeper who put in another outstanding performance against Manchester City in the Champions League final. He made several super saves to deny Erling Haaland and was only beaten by a long-range Rodri goal that he could do nothing about.

The report suggests that Mauricio Pochettino, the newly appointed Chelsea manager, is a great admirer of the keeper and intends to make him his new number one at the club.

It’s stated that Chelsea will use Romelu Lukaku, who spent the season at Inter on loan, as well as defender Kalidou Koulibaly in a swap deal for the star goalkeeper.

Despite Chelsea spending over £600m on players over the last two transfer windows under new owner Todd Boehly, they had a season to forget as they finished 12th in the League. The season also saw the club sack two managers, first Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter. Frank Lampard was put appointed as the interim manager but he failed to improve the team’s performance, leaving them barely avoiding relegation.

With the club now appointing the highly rated Mauricio Pochettino, they are now set to have another busy transfer window with the Argentinian leading a summer rebuild.