Declan Rice responds to David Sullivan’s claim that he wants to leave West Ham

West Ham star Declan Rice has responded to club chairman David Sullivan telling him he can leave the club this summer.

It seems the England international’s future might not be that straightforward after all, as he has been overheard committing himself to the club.

A young fan spoke to Rice on his TikTok channel, asking him where he’d like to go next, with the 24-year-old responding: “Nowhere, I’m West Ham.”

Pushed again for where he’d go if he had to leave the Hammers, he again said: “I don’t, West Ham is my one.”

This follows Sullivan appearing to confirm that the east Londoners were ready to listen to offers for their club captain and star player.

Speaking to talkSPORT last week, Sullivan said: “We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

“In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements.

“It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages).

“And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”