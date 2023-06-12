Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides positive update on Arsenal’s chances of signing Declan Rice

Arsenal have yet to submit an official offer to West Ham for Declan Rice but the Gunners are in the lead of the race and look likely to beat the likes of Bayern Munich to the England international.

The North London club and the Bundesliga champions have been the two clubs linked to the 24-year-old the most in recent months but the Englishman wants to stay in his home country next season, and more specifically London, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist has stated that things will become clearer once Arsenal submit their bid for the Hammers star as the Gunners are the favourites to land the midfielder, but Bayern Munich are not giving up.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Declan Rice’s future

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, Romano stated about Declan Rice’s future: “We are still waiting for Arsenal to submit an official proposal and then we will understand more. Bayern want him, Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player since he was the Chelsea manager but the reality is that the player wants to continue in England, continue in the Premier League, especially London.

“This is why for Declan Rice, Bayern are there but they know it is on the player, not on them; they are prepared to attack the situation but they are still waiting for the player and now, Arsenal are ahead of all the other clubs for Declan Rice.”