Exclusive: Liverpool tracking La Liga midfielder amongst other targets says Fabrizio Romano

Midfielders are on the menu for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this summer as the Reds look to address their weaknesses in this area of the pitch and the Merseyside club have plenty of targets.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been brought in from Brighton and Liverpool plan to add at least two more midfielders to their squad before the new campaign gets underway.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga have been reported as targets in recent weeks and speaking in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has given his view on Liverpool’s hunt for new midfielders.

Fabrizio Romano speaks about Liverpool’s search for midfielders

When asked if Veiga is an alternative to Thuram for Liverpool, Romano stated: “I’m not sure, I think that they are completely different players. Liverpool have a list of different players: Manu Kone, Thuram and Gabri Veiga. I think based on the fee and the opportunities that they will find in the market, they will decide what kind of opportunity they will attack.

“So at the moment, it is not something decided. Thuram remains in conversations with Liverpool, same for Manu Kone and his agents who are having conversations and exchanges with Liverpool. Gabri Veiga is appreciated, they are tracking him; so this is the situation at the moment, nothing else.”