Exclusive: Man City will need around €100m to bring in-demand defender to the Etihad

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is one of Europe’s most in-demand players and it will require around €100m to lure the defender away from the Bundesliga club this summer.

Many clubs around Europe are keeping an eye on the Croatian’s situation in Germany with Man City the club linked to the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola is looking to add a centre-back to his treble-winning team and the City boss wants the Croatia international – who is on the path to becoming the best centre-back in the sport.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig want around €100m for Gvardiol and the transfer journalist states that Man City will try to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Josko Gvardiol’s future this summer

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, Romano commented on the future of Gvardiol heading into the summer transfer window and how much the defender will cost interested clubs: “More than €80m, the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game, this is the idea of RB Leipzig. I’m not sure €80m or €85m will be enough. Sources close to Leipzig believe it could be around €100m to sign Gvardiol this summer.

“Leipzig know that they are probably going to lose many other players Nkunku is going to Chelsea, let’s see what happens with Szobozlai; for them, it is really important to make sure that Gvardiol only leaves for a big amount of money, otherwise, they are prepared to keep the player for one more season and sell him for a record fee in the summer of 2024.

“Man City will try, they will try for sure because they like the player, Guardiola likes the player so let’s see what kind of conversation they have.”