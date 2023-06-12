Exclusive: Pundit makes strong point as to why Harry Maguire shouldn’t move to Tottenham

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Man United at the end of the season and the England defender is being linked with moves to Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The centre-back has not enjoyed the last few seasons at Old Trafford and has spent most of his time on the bench since Erik ten Hag took over as manager at the start of last season. That is expected to continue during the new campaign and with many United fans unlikely to change their opinions on the former Leicester star, a move would be the best option for the 30-year-old.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore believes a move to Tottenham would be a bad idea for Maguire because if the North London club start the season badly, there will be negative feelings around new manager Ange Postecoglou and that will not be good for Maguire who will be trying to regain his confidence.

Stan Collymore believes Harry Maguire shouldn’t move to Tottenham

Speaking about Maguire’s future, Collmore said: “I’m not so sure about Maguire and Spurs. I think that they do need central defenders, Maguire has the name recognition and is a very good defender. He needs a fresh start and needs to leave Man United because he’s tainted goods there. Maybe Ange Postecoglou is the man in terms of his character to get into his head. It’s been mooted that Villa are interested and I think that would be a slightly better move for Maguire.

“Unai Emery is a bit more of an experienced coach at the top level. I think Villa need a central defender every bit as much as Spurs. If Ange doesn’t start well, the toxicity around the club would be the last thing that Maguire would need, and at Villa there’s the feel-good factor at the moment.

“He can help in the Conference League and Villa is a progressive, upwardly mobile, happy place. If the worst-case scenario happens, he will go from Man United where he’s been seen as the root cause of all the playing problems to Tottenham where if it doesn’t happen in the first 12 games for Postecoglou, there’ll be the ENIC out/Levy out brigade. I just think Villa will be better for him as a player and a human being.”