Newcastle table €40m bid to sign Manchester City striker flop

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have reportedly made an offer of around €40million for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Spain international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Barca, having also previously struggled to fully establish himself during his time at Manchester City.

Still, Torres looked a superb talent during his time at Valencia and it seems that top clubs still rate him highly.

Arsenal have been among the names linked with Torres in recent times, but reports in Spain now claim Newcastle are stepping up their interest.

Newcastle are said to have made it clear they’d be ready to pay €40m for the 23-year-old, and it will be interesting to see what kind of response this gets.

The Magpies are preparing for life in the Champions League so need to strengthen with big names like this this summer.

