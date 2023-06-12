Kylian Mbappe could be sold this summer as PSG left fuming by superstar

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be fuming as Kylian Mbappe has written a letter confirming he will not activate his one-year extension at the Ligue 1 champions.

Last summer the French superstar signed a 2+1 contract and under the terms he had until 31 July to activate the extra year.

However, the 24-year-old has informed PSG that he will leave once his contract is up and the French club are said to be fuming because the letter was provided to the media before the club saw it, reports Ben Jacobs.

PSG have no intention to lose Mbappe for free and this means he could be sold this summer.

If Mbappe failed to inform PSG at all then on August 1 he would have also lost the ability to take the extra year. PSG fuming because the letter was provided to media before the club saw it. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 12, 2023

This will come as music to the ears of Real Madrid, a club Mbappe has long been linked to. The La Liga giants have just seen Karim Benzema leave the club and that opens up a slot for the PSG superstar to fill.

The 24-year-old is regarded by many as the best player in the world at present and any potential deal will certainly surpass the €100m mark.

This story could dominate this summer’s transfer window as PSG have now been put in a difficult position.