Leeds now on verge of completing loan-to-buy deal for midfielder

Leeds United and Real Betis reportedly look close to an agreement over Spanish midfielder Marc Roca.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Bayern Munich last summer, but he didn’t have the best time at Elland Road, with the team ending up getting relegated to the Championship.

It now seems that Roca could be making a pretty speedy departure from Leeds, who have been in talks with Betis over a loan-to-buy deal.

Roca looks set to be cleared to leave Leeds for a move back to Spain imminently.

Reports state that the former Bayern man is keen on linking up with Manuel Pellegrini at Betis.