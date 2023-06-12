Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

According to a report from Daily Mail the midfielder is valued at £50 million but Liverpool are ready to wait for his price to come down. Apparently, the Reds are willing to invest around £25 million in the experienced midfielder.

The 28-year-old central midfielder is expected to leave Southampton this summer following their relegation.

Ward-Prowse has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years and he has 11 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions this season. He could add some much-needed creativity and goals to the Liverpool midfield. Furthermore, he is one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack from set pieces.

Apparently, clubs like Newcastle and West Ham are keen on signing the midfielder as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be a tempting proposition for him but the Reds will have to agree on a fee with Southampton first. Given the fact that Southampton’s valuation is double of what Liverpool are willing to pay, the transfer might be quite complicated.

Liverpool will have to improve their midfield options if they want to get back into the Champions League. They have lost players like James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers and they will have to bring in multiple reinforcements in the middle of the park.