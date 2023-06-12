Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Liverpool are very keen on signing the 25-year-old Italian international winger and they will face competition from Newcastle and Manchester United.

Chiesa has struggled with injury problems over the last two seasons and he has missed a total of 62 matches since the start of the 2021-22 season.

There is no doubt that Italian is a top-class talent and he was outstanding for his country during Euro 2020. He was expected to develop into a world-class player but injuries have clearly hampered his development.

Regardless of that, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is intrigued by the Italian and he is keen on signing the player this summer. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with Juventus in the coming weeks.

Manchester United and Newcastle are looking to add more depth to the wide areas and Chiesa could be a quality option for them as well. However, the Italian will need to get over his injury problems in order to fulfil his potential.

The 25-year-old has four goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Liverpool have lacked depth in the wide areas and Chiesa could be a useful option to have for the right price. On the other hand, Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent years, but both players have been largely underwhelming. Erik ten Hag could use more options in the attack.