Pep Guardiola has all but decided the date he’ll leave Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly decided that he will leave his position at the club in two years’ time.

The Spanish tactician has just led Man City to the treble, beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final at the weekend to complete a memorable season.

Still, we may not be seeing Guardiola in English football for that much longer as he’s said to be planning to leave at the end of his current contract in 2025, according to the Guardian.

The report suggests Guardiola’s decision is all but made, though it is not yet entirely clear where he could look to move to next.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss could surely have his pick of basically any job in world football, with the Guardian suggesting he has previously been eyeing a future move to Serie A, while he might also have ambitions to manage a national team.

How City are supposed to replace such a legendary figure in the game is beyond us right now, but they undoubtedly have the finances and the top class club infrastructure to tempt in other elite coaches, even if none of them are quite at Guardiola’s level.