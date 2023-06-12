Manchester United expected to make formal transfer bid for Chelsea star soon

Manchester United are reportedly expected to make a formal transfer bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount soon.

The England international is nearing the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and remains a target for Man Utd, but it seems there remains some distance between them and Chelsea over Mount’s valuation.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems the Red Devils don’t want to be held to ransom here, and have other alternatives in mind if this doesn’t work out, according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, as quoted by The United Stand on Twitter…

? A formal bid for Mason Mount is expected to go in soon. Talks are continuing with Chelsea but a gap in valuation still exists. United have alternative targets if the move doesn't happen. [@skysports_sheth] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 12, 2023

United would do well to add a talent like Mount to their squad next season, and his contract situation does seem like it presents a big opportunity for them.

However, it’s also debatable if the 24-year-old is really good enough to justify MUFC spending too much on him when Chelsea would lose him for free in just over a year’s time anyway.