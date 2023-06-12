Manchester United ready to “attack” specific market once another deal is wrapped up

Manchester United want to sort out a new contract for David de Gea before then moving to “attack” the goalkeeper market this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have a number of different names on their list, Romano told CaughtOffside in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, but he’s not currently aware of specific interest in Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Pickford has shone in his time at Goodison Park and could be a fine signing for a number of big six clubs, but it seems Man Utd’s priority is to resolve the De Gea situation before working out who else to add in that department.

De Gea has not been at his best for United for some time now, so some fans might question the club’s desire to keep hold of the Spaniard rather than prioritising a new signing in that role straight away.

MUFC would surely find that someone like Pickford is an upgrade on De Gea, but it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer before seeing what they decide.

Romano wrote: “I’m aware of Jordan Pickford stories doing the rounds. My understanding is that Manchester United are following many goalkeepers situations at the moment, but the priority is to resolve David de Gea’s future as a new deal is almost agreed but not signed yet. Then they could “attack” the situation for a new goalkeeper. Click here to find out more in my exclusive column!

