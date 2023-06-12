Manchester United showed interest in Arsenal transfer raid before new deal was agreed

Manchester United reportedly showed an interest in the potential transfer of Arsenal defender William Saliba before he agreed on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The France international was a revelation for the Gunners this season, returning from a number of loan spells to finally become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Saliba is now one of the most important players at Arsenal and clearly one of the very finest young centre-backs in world football, so it’s not too surprising to see that the likes of Man Utd and Bayern Munich were monitoring his situation, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins…

??William Saliba et Arsenal ont trouvé un accord pour une prolongation de contrat ??? ? Le Français va signer 4 ans + 1 année en option ?Plusieurs clubs dont Manchester United et le Bayern Munich étaient intéressés pic.twitter.com/d7sRAkfJYr — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 12, 2023

Saliba now looks to have committed to a new long-term deal with Arsenal, and fans will hope he can continue to develop and help lead the club back to glory again after a difficult few years.

Arteta’s side are at least back in the Champions League now after finishing 2nd in 2022/23, and if Saliba can continue progressing as he has done, there will surely be better things to come for the north London giants.

It would certainly have been a huge blow to Arsenal’s current project if a talent like Saliba had moved to a rival like United instead, where he’d also likely become a star player alongside the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defence.