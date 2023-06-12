Following the official announcement of Carlos Carvalhal’s resignation from Celta Vigo, Leeds United may now have a strong chance of hiring him as manager.

The Whites must now find a new manager to lead them out of the Championship after parting ways with Sam Allardyce.

The top targets according to rumors were Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker, and Daniel Farke.

The Portuguese manager had prior success managing teams in England, leading Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship playoff final in 2016.

Prior to accepting the position with Celta Vigo, Carvalhal left the United Arab Emirates and went back to Portugal.

Carvalhal, who was given the responsibility of managing Celta in La Liga, managed to defeat Barcelona 2-1 on the final day to prevent relegation.