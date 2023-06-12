Three players Saudi Arabian clubs are trying to sign including Chelsea star

French international striker Karim Benzema recently completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabia are not going to stop pursuing top players this summer and they have a number of players on their radar.

The likes of Mauro Icardi, Roberto Firmino and N’Golo Kanté have all been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema in the coming weeks.

Romano wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside: “Saudi Arabia are not going to stop pursuing big signings. We’ve already seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, and the plan is to continue. They will try to sign many players, and important players. Talks will follow with Mauro Icardi, Roberto Firmino and many more. Priority is to complete the N’Golo Kante deal after medicals done; but this will be really, really busy.”

Kante will be out of contract at Chelsea at the end of this month and the Blues have not been able to agree on a new deal with him.

Similarly, Roberto Firmino is out of contract at Liverpool and he has decided not to sign an extension with them. The Brazilian has been linked with a number of Spanish clubs as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 31-year-old is undoubtedly good enough to play for a top european club. That said, a European club is unlikely to be able to match the financial offer from Saudi Arabia.

Benzema will be earning €200 million per season at his new club and the likes of Firmino and Kante will be hoping for a significant payday if they decided to move to Saudi Arabia.