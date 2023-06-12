Tottenham believe they may be able to seal the transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for below the Bees’ current asking price, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Raya has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be good enough to make a move to a bigger club, and Spurs would do well to bring him in as their long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham are not currently keen on paying Brentford’s £40million asking price for Raya, but they feel that fee could quite likely come down due to the Spaniard’s current contract situation.

Raya will be out of contract at Brentford next season, and Romano says he’s also not prepared to sign a new contract.

This surely means there will be an opportunity for Tottenham to land Raya for a more reasonable price at some point this summer, while personal terms with the player seem close.

“Tottenham are now on the verge of agreeing personal terms with David Raya. A long term contract has almost been agreed following positive talks,” Romano said.

“Raya remains Tottenham’s priority for the goalkeeper position and they will pursue this deal, but for the moment Brentford’s asking price of £40m is considered too high.

“Still, Spurs feel the price could change as Brentford have already signed a replacement in goal and Raya won’t sign a new deal there, while he’ll be out of contract next summer.”