Transfer news: Arsenal unlikely to sanction swap deal, Spurs optimistic over GK signing & more

Arsenal

Arsenal will enter into crucial stages of the Declan Rice deal next week. Positive initial talks have taken place in recent days, and Arsenal want to submit a proposal.

I’m aware of some reports of a swap deal…Emile Smith Rowe, however, is part of Arsenal’s plans for the future, they don’t want to let him go. Click here to find out more in my full column!

A full agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Reiss Nelson over a new long term deal, as revealed weeks ago. The player has verbally agreed to a deal running until 2027, here we go! Arsenal are now just waiting for Nelson to sign as soon as possible to avoid late bids from other clubs.

Barcelona

Barcelona are set to sign top talented centre back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija – it’s a done deal. Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in Faye, but he’s now set for Barca, with a €5m-plus-add-ons deal agreed, to be finalised soon.

Bayern Munich

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has announced Raphael Guerreiro as a new signing alongside Konrad Laimer: “We’ve now got good players in Laimer and Guerreiro.”

A three year deal will be signed next week for the left-back, who joins on a free from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Benfica

Orkun Kokcu has just moved from Feyenoord to Benfica following links with Premier League clubs. It’s true that some English club was following him, but it was not something close or concrete. Benfica have been perfect in their strategy and my opinion is that they completed a fantastic signing – this is a special player.

Chelsea

Manchester United have sent messages to Mason Mount confirming their intention to insist on this deal in the next days. Personal terms won’t be an issue as the player is keen on the move. The problem remains with Chelsea, who keep asking for €80m for Mount, which is why nothing has progressed, but it’s not over. United have no intention to pay that for a player who can leave for free next year.

Andre Onana has had a superb season since signing on a free agent for Inter. We know there is interest from Chelsea, with one specific director on their board who has been a big fan of the goalkeeper since his Ajax days. Still, there is no concrete negotiation as of now. Soon, however, Chelsea and Inter will speak. They will discuss Romelu Lukaku’s future, but also the Blues’ appreciation of Onana. Inter will want a very important fee just to discuss negotiations, but it’s one to watch. The main topic in these clubs’ talks will be Lukaku, but for sure other players will be discussed too.

Illan Meslier admits he’d be open to joining Chelsea: “Officially, I still belong to LUFC. I will have to think about what could be the best project. Chelsea? If it is to go and be on the bench… I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say I’m not interested in Chelsea.”

Chelsea are planning for Carney Chukwuemeka as a key player for the future. It makes no sense to loan him out and include a buy option – it’s really unlikely. They only signed him a year ago and they want him to stay.

Inter Milan

Inter will continue negotiations with Monza for Carlo Augusto next week. He’s a concrete target as a new left back. There are not expected to be any issues on personal terms. Nottingham Forest have also had an interest in the player, but for now Inter are leading the race.

Inter are expected to sign talented Danish goalkeeper Theo Sander for the future. €2.5m plus add-ons bid set to be submitted, contract until 2027. The deal is now at the final stages but it’s important to stress that it has nothing to do with Andre Onana’s future.

Leeds United

Liverpool

Liverpool are working on signing two more new midfielders after bringing in Alexis Mac Allister but they also have a clear intention to sign a new centre back this summer. Jurgen Klopp and new director Jorg Schmadtke are on it, with contacts taking place behind the scenes for a new central defender, preferably left-footed.

Manchester City

No surprises here as Manchester City players dominate the UEFA Champions League team of the season for 2022/23. See the full line up below as SEVEN City stars make up the team, with Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker all making it in, joining Vinicius Jr and Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, and Inter duo Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco.

Bernardo Silva has been asked again about his situation this summer: “My future? Honestly… I don’t know. We will see what will happen in the next few weeks and the next few months. I just want to enjoy this moment.”

PSG’s plan is to try again for Bernardo Silva – there is a special connection between him and Luis Campos, who signed him and trusted him at Monaco, helping in a big way to turn him into the player he is today. PSG are prepared to attack the situation, while he’s also been of interest to Barcelona for a long time, so keep an eye on this one this summer.

Manchester United

I’m aware of Jordan Pickford stories doing the rounds. My understanding is that Manchester United are following many goalkeepers situations at the moment, but the priority is to resolve David de Gea’s future as a new deal is almost agreed but not signed yet. Then they could “attack” the situation for a new goalkeeper. Click here to find out more in my exclusive column!

As previously reported, there will be a meeting between Harry Maguire and Manchester United over his future. It hasn’t taken place yet, but this will happen soon. No clubs have been mentioned yet, but Erik ten Hag will speak to Maguire as it’s possible they will part ways this summer in case a good proposal arrives.

PSG

Wilfred Zaha is on Paris Saint-Germain’s list this summer as they look at this potential free transfer, alongside fellow free agent Marcus Thuram. PSG are working on both deals but will make a decision next week. Zaha has also bids from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but his current thinking is to give priority to European clubs.

Georginio Wijnaldum has explained important conditions on his future: “I didn’t speak to Roma or PSG yet. I will pick my next club based on my feelings, I’ve not decided yet. I’ll assess my options but I really want to play; I’m not playing since 2021.”

Real Madrid

Nacho has confirmed he’s staying at Real Madrid, as he’ll be signing a one-year extension next week: “I’ve decided to stay at Real Madrid. There are offers as always but I want to stay one more year, I’m so happy about it.”

Roma

Official, confirmed: Houssem Aouar has joined AS Roma on a free transfer from Lyon. He’s now been unveiled by the club after his contract was signed days ago. The Frenchman has signed a deal until 2028.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia are not going to stop pursuing big signings. We’ve already seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, and the plan is to continue. They will try to sign many players, and important players. Talks will follow with Mauro Icardi, Roberto Firmino and many more. Priority is to complete the N’Golo Kante deal after medicals done; but this will be really, really busy.

Tottenham

Tottenham are now on the verge of agreeing personal terms with David Raya. A long term contract has almost been agreed following positive talks. Raya remains Tottenham’s priority for the goalkeeper position and they will pursue this deal, but for the moment Brentford’s asking price of £40m is considered too high. Still, Spurs feel the price could change as Brentford have already signed a replacement in goal and Raya won’t sign a new deal there, while he’ll be out of contract next summer.

West Ham

