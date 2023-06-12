Real Madrid & Premier League stars among latest big Saudi transfer targets but one player set to reject move

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly eyeing up more ambitious transfer targets this summer, including Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

However, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha looks set to reject an approach as he favours staying in Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille seemingly among his admirers, according to the Guardian.

Still, we could see the likes of Modric and Mahrez heading to the Saudi Pro League next, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in taking up lucrative offers there.

The Guardian also claim that out-of-contract Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is another player in their sights, while others will surely continue to be linked as well.

Al-Hilal’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was quite a statement at the time, and it seems Saudi Arabia are absolutely determined to keep on spending big on some of the most established stars in world football.

Modric has had a great career at Real Madrid but could be forgiven for moving on for one final pay day as he approaches his 38th birthday, while Mahrez might also be tempted after achieving so much success at Manchester City and recently falling slightly out of favour.