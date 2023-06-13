6ft 3in Newcastle man set to join Championship strugglers

Eddie Howe and his backroom staff at Newcastle will likely be working overtime at this point to have the club in the best possible position ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whilst the players can have some valuable time off in order to recharge batteries ahead of what’s expected to be a demanding campaign in both the Premier League and Champions League, Howe will need to assess exactly where he wants to improve his squad.

The Magpies have been a recent success story under the new ownership, but not everyone is going to be able to be taken along for the ride.

Even players that have served the club well over the years won’t be immune to a transfer if the club deem it to be the most sensible thing for them to do.

To that end, one player could soon be on their way, and perhaps to a Championship struggler to boot.

Karl Darlow has been with the St. James’ Park outfit for eight years since signing from Nottingham Forest (WhoScored), and spent the last few months on loan at Hull City.

Given that he appears to be behind both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in goal at Newcastle, it makes sense for the 32-year-old to move on.

According to The Sun, Hull are one of the teams looking to acquire the custodian, with north east neighbours Middlesbrough also rumoured to be interested.