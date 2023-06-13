Charlie Patino still wants a transfer away from Arsenal this summer, with Fabrizio Romano also confirming that the Gunners would be keen to have a buy-back clause as part of any deal for him to leave.

The talented youngster has long been highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s keen on a new challenge, according to Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Patino has previously impressed on loan at Blackpool, and it perhaps makes sense that he now feels it’s worth leaving Arsenal in order to play more regular first-team football.

This is a bit of a worry for the Gunners, however, as they won’t want to let go of such a promising homegrown talent, who could go on to blossom elsewhere and perhaps attract interest from their rivals in the future.

It’s therefore unsurprising that Arsenal would insist on a buy-back clause, as Romano has made clear in his latest update.

“I’ve had quite a few fans asking me about the situation with Charlie Patino. There was the recent revelation that he wanted to leave, and although it’s gone quiet, my understanding is that the situation remains the same: he wants a new challenge and a permanent exit,” Romano said.

“From Arsenal’s perspective, they would ideally like a buy-back clause included in any potential deal, for sure.”