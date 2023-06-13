Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong gives Man United a glimmer of hope for signing him this summer

The cat and mouse game that Man United appeared to play with Frenkie de Jong last summer ultimately ended with Barcelona keeping hold of the player.

It was believed that the Catalans were actually trying to bring in some much-needed funds by moving the Dutchman on, however, de Jong wasn’t interested in leaving the Camp Nou.

Now, 12 months on, and with Barcelona again looking like they need to bring in money from sales before they’re able to do any serious buying, the question of de Jong’s position may be one to come up for review again.

The midfielder was one of the club’s most consistent players during the past campaign, so it would seem a little counter-productive for them to consider selling him.

However, the player himself has given Man United fans a small glimmer of hope that, perhaps, his future could lie away from Catalonia.

“I always knew that I wanted to stay at Barcelona, that’s why it wasn’t so stressful for me last summer,” he said to Dutch outlet, Voetbal International.

“Also, I had just signed a contract extension [in 2020] so I always felt that I was in control and able to decide for myself.

“That’s why I didn’t bother [worrying about it]. I feel good at Barcelona and assume that I will still be playing here next season.”

That he ‘assumes’ he will still be at the club (rather than he definitely will) is enough of a hint that there’s a possibility he may not be. Otherwise he could’ve just said he was looking forward to completing his contract or something similar.

A reunion with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, could well appeal, particularly if the club successfully conclude their takeover shortly.

That single decision could elevate the Red Devils into the European elite in terms of spending power, putting their project quite a bit further forward that Barcelona’s.

He’s unlikely to come cheap if he does come at all, but it could pay United to at least ask the question.