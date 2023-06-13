Chelsea expected to register interest in Kylian Mbappe transfer

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up Kylian Mbappe and are expected to register an interest in the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

The France international has informed PSG that he doesn’t plan to extend his contract beyond 2024, which puts them under pressure to sell now in order to avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time.

According to the Times, Chelsea are interested in Mbappe again after also registering an interest along with Manchester City when the 24-year-old’s future looked in doubt last year.

It seems hugely ambitious for Chelsea to try to lure in an elite talent like Mbappe when they don’t have any European football, with the Times acknowledging that Real Madrid probably look the favourites for his signature.

Manchester United are also named as one to watch, and there’s no doubt they’d benefit from bringing in a superstar signing up front to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still, it would be some statement if Chelsea could pull this off when they’re in the state they’re in now after such a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

Mbappe moving to Stamford Bridge would undoubtedly be one of the stories of the summer and could transform the club as they hope to kick-start a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.