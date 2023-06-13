Exclusive: Journalist tips Chelsea wonderkid to emulate William Saliba’s meteoric rise at Arsenal

Chelsea are not ready to sell or loan Levi Colwill this summer despite strong transfer interest from Brighton, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old was immense on loan at Brighton last season and it seems Chelsea very much see him as part of their future, according to Jacobs.

The journalist feels Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino could well get a look at Colwill in pre-season and then promote him into the starting line up just as happened with William Saliba at Arsenal last summer when he returned from a few different loan spells.

Colwill looks like a young player with similar potential, so it will be interesting to see if the Blues are brave enough to bring him in ahead of some big names and expensive recent signings like Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Brighton will now surely have to look elsewhere for a signing in defence as Jacobs is clear that Colwill would have to force his way out of Stamford Bridge to stand any chance of a move.

“Chelsea’s position on Levi Colwill is crystal clear,” Jacobs said. “The Chelsea centre-back is not for sale.

“Colwill had an exceptional season on-loan at Brighton and really enjoyed his time with the Seagulls. He has also been training with England’s senior squad this week.

“Chelsea have no plans to sell despite Brighton wanting to sign Colwill. They aren’t currently looking at another loan either. Chelsea believe Colwill is going to develop into an elite-level centre-back. They really don’t want to lose him.

“There is currently a lot of centre-back competition at Chelsea, and it will be tough to please all players if Pochettino plays a back four. Chelsea also have less games due to not qualifying for European football.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me if Pochettino assesses Colwill in pre-season, a bit like Mikel Arteta did with William Saliba when he returned from his loan spell at Marseille last summer. And if all goes according to plan, I can see Colwill getting some instant game time to prove himself.

“The only way a move would be possible is if Colwill forces it, and even then nothing is guaranteed. Chelsea are not offering any encouragement whatsoever to suitors. Colwill is a big part of their future plans.”