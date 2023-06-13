For Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha, this could prove to be the most important summer of his professional career.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of June, and with Eagles chairman, Steve Parish, still not having decided upon who will be the manager for the Selhurst Park outfit, it promises to be quite the few weeks for the south London club.

Even if they wanted to keep hold of their talisman it appears that his future is away from Palace, though it’s unlikely that Zaha will move to Saudi Arabia.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), he’s set to turn down a £30m-a-year deal from Al Nassr, which would equate to approximately £600,000 per week, or a trebling of what Palace are offering him.

It would also mean that he won’t link up with former Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report states that both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille are interested in taking the player to Ligue Un, and he appears keen to stay in Europe.

Given that he’s unlikely to earn anywhere near as much money at either of those clubs, it makes a refreshing change that a player would be willing to pass up such incredible riches.

Though it remains an outside possibility he could stay at Crystal Palace, the report does state that Zaha could become their best paid player if he signs his four year contract offer.

If Parish can get his managerial appointment spot on, who knows what could happen next.