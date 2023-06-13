Daniel Levy still playing a dangerous game as Man United wait in the wings for Harry Kane

It’s already been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and what happens next for Harry Kane is a story that isn’t going away for a while yet, with Man United waiting patiently in the wings for Tottenham Hotspur’s next move.

The Spurs record goalscorer has kept his counsel this summer, no doubt wary of what transpired before when a proposed move to Man City failed because of Daniel Levy’s refusal to do business with a Premier League rival.

That scenario appears to be playing out once more, with Sky Sports reporting that the north Londoners don’t want to sell the striker in any event, let alone to another Premier League side.

It’s certainly a dangerous game for Levy to be playing, given that the England captain could walk away from White Hart Lane in a year’s time for precisely nothing.

Perhaps the Tottenham chairman is banking on new manager, Ange Postecoglou, being persuasive enough to be able to tempt Kane into signing another contract with the club and, as a result, end his career there.

It would give Kane the option to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record, though the issue that won’t go away is the lack of trophies that Spurs have in their cabinet.

Postecoglou can’t guarantee that, however good he is as a motivator of men and as a coach of elite football players.

Daniel Levy really does need to think very hard as to whether he’s willing to lose £100m purely because of his own stubbornness.