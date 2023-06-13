Exclusive: Hojland could cost up to €60m as Man United and Chelsea wait in the wings

One of the most marketable players that could be available for transfer this summer is Atalanta’s 20-year-old Danish striking sensation, Rasmus Hojland.

In 42 games across all competitions last season, the youngster plundered 16 goals and provided seven assists per transfermarkt, and has certainly put himself on the European map with some stellar individual performances.

He’s likely to be one of the hottest names in the summer transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively in his CaughtOffside Substack, has noted the interest of two Premier League outfits.

‘Hojlund is one of many names in Man United list, he’s appreciated,’ he wrote.

‘The price tag is not confirmed yet but could be close to €60m at least, some sources suggest. Many, really many top clubs sent their scouts to follow him this year including Chelsea.’

Though the €60m figure may seem a little steep for a player that has only played 32 games in one of Europe’s top five leagues (transfermarkt), his is a star that is definitely on the rise.

Indeed, given his age and his potential projection in the game, it’s entirely possible that in the not too distant future, €60m would seem like a bargain price.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: No coincidence Mbappe’s announcement comes in same week as Man United expect to name new owner Video: ‘I’m so happy and thrilled’ – Elton John sends congratulations to Man City stars New Man United owners could be in place this week as Qatar media suggest takeover winner decided

There’s no doubt that there is room for improvement in Hojland’s game, though let’s not forget it wasn’t so long ago that Barcelona turned their noses up at a move for a relatively inexperienced Erling Haaland only to sign Kevin Prince Boateng (Mundo Deportivo via Republic World).

If Man United or Chelsea are going to firm up their interest, now would appear to be the right time to do so, even if they see Hojland as one for the future rather than the present.