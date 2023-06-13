Exclusive: PSG fuming with Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi won’t tolerate any games from superstar

The future of Kylian Mbappe has suddenly become uncertain as the Paris Saint-Germain star has told the Ligue 1 champions that he won’t be staying at the club beyond the summer of 2024.

The news broke on Monday that the 24-year-old informed the club about his plans and seeing as he intends to stay at the Paris-based club next season, that will mean the forward can leave for free next summer.

PSG will not allow this to happen and intend to sell Mbappe in the coming weeks if a new deal isn’t agreed. The news puts favourites Real Madrid on red alert, although the La Liga giants’ plan has always been to move in 2024.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, PSG are fuming with the manner in which they received the news as the letter was leaked to the media before they saw it. Although he wants to keep Mbappe, Nasser Al-Khelaifi won’t tolerate any games from the superstar and is prepared to sell this summer.

Ben Jacobs comments on Kylian Mbappe’s situation at PSG

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Kylian Mbappe’s situation at PSG and how the board are not happy with the superstar.

The transfer journalist wrote: “PSG intend to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if a new deal isn’t agreed. The news puts Real Madrid on red alert, although their plan has always been to move in 2024. We now have to wait and see if that changes.

“PSG are fuming with the manner in which they received the news. The letter was leaked to the media before they saw it. And there was no real need from Mbappe to write and confirm he wouldn’t be extending. Contractually, Mbappe had until July 31 to trigger the extension. Had he not done so then the option would have been automatically removed on August 1.

“Mbappe has responded with a slightly different story stating he verbally told PSG he wouldn’t activate the extra year on July 15, 2022. The letter he sent on Monday also has this date on it.

“PSG are not sure yet if the letter is simply a tactic, but they are upset with the manner in which it was released and quite prepared to sell Mbappe if an offer comes in and the player indicates he won’t extend.

“Mbappe is highly valued, and PSG want him to stay, Al-Khelaifi won’t tolerate any games. PSG will sell if they have to.”