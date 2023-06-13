Exclusive: Transfer expert details how Man City plan to strengthen treble-winning squad

Man City have plans to continue their dominance next season by adding two more stars to their treble-winning squad as transfer expert Ben Jacobs details the Premier League champions’ summer plans.

Pep Guardiola’s side were easily the best team in Europe this season and eventually got their hands on a first Champions League title. That followed success in the Premier League and FA Cup and now Guardiola is planning to continue the Manchester club’s dominance with some changes this summer.

Joao Cancelo looks like he could bring in a big amount of cash for Man City to spend and the City plan to use it to offer Ilkay Gundogan a new contract, bring in Mateo Kovacic and possibly land a huge signing in Josko Gvardiol.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Ben Jacobs has detailed Man City’s plans for the summer and provides an update on their current situation.

Speaking about Man City’s summer, Jacobs stated: “Manchester City have a few priorities this summer. The first is to get captain Ilkay Gundogan to extend. The club are awaiting his decision. Nothing is decided yet, but it will be very soon.

“In terms of major incomings, keep an eye on Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. A major outlay will be required because Gvardiol only extended his contract with Leipzig last year.

“All clubs are put off by Leipzig’s valuation, which will be at least £85m (€100m). This means paying a world-record fee for a defender, which is currently set at the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester for Harry Maguire in 2019.

“Player buy-in is going to be key if the price is to drop. Meanwhile, Gvardiol’s Croatia teammate Mateo Kovacic is going to be far more attainable. Kovacic has already accepted personal terms with Manchester City and there is optimism a fee with Chelsea can be agreed.”