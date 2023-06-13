“Hang it in the Loooouvre” – Jack Grealish responds to days of partying on social media

Jack Grealish has stolen the show throughout Man City’s treble celebrations and the Englishman has taken to social media to respond to his antics over the last few days.

The 27-year-old has had the time of his life since winning the Champions League on Saturday having travelled between Istanbul, Ibiza and Manchester over the last three days.

The winger has been partying hard in light of Man City’s historic achievement and has been spotted doing all sorts of things in his Man City kit. All of Grealish’s antics can be seen in the tweet below.

Jack Grealish has been the star of the show during Man City’s treble celebrations ?? Let’s take a look… ?? pic.twitter.com/7acve4zyRm — Jogo Bonito (@ufcfooty) June 13, 2023

Following his three days of partying, Grealish took to social media to respond to City’s title celebrations. The Man City star tweeted “Hang it in the Loooouvre” above a picture of himself shirtless at the back of the parade bus.

Grealish has become the talk of social media throughout the last three days and he is encapsulating a man who is living his childhood dream having achieved one of the greatest achievements possible in the sport.