“Hang it in the Loooouvre” – Jack Grealish responds to days of partying on social media

Manchester City
Posted by

Jack Grealish has stolen the show throughout Man City’s treble celebrations and the Englishman has taken to social media to respond to his antics over the last few days.

The 27-year-old has had the time of his life since winning the Champions League on Saturday having travelled between Istanbul, Ibiza and Manchester over the last three days.

The winger has been partying hard in light of Man City’s historic achievement and has been spotted doing all sorts of things in his Man City kit. All of Grealish’s antics can be seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Journalist tips Chelsea wonderkid to emulate William Saliba’s meteoric rise at Arsenal
Three players will be discussed when Chelsea meet with Serie A club this week
Exclusive: Expert wouldn’t be surprised if rumoured Liverpool transfer target signs new deal

Following his three days of partying, Grealish took to social media to respond to City’s title celebrations. The Man City star tweeted “Hang it in the Loooouvre” above a picture of himself shirtless at the back of the parade bus.

Grealish has become the talk of social media throughout the last three days and he is encapsulating a man who is living his childhood dream having achieved one of the greatest achievements possible in the sport.

 

 

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.