Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a huge fan of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The England international has just suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship after a nightmare season with Leicester, so will surely be on the move this summer to get himself back to the top flight.

Romano says it’s 100% guaranteed that Maddison will be leaving the King Power Stadium, though it seems it’s an open race for the 26-year-old at the moment.

Newcastle boss Howe is clearly one of Maddison’s biggest admirers, but it seems Tottenham will also be one to watch in the race for the Foxes midfielder.

“Newcastle have had Maddison on their list since last summer, he’s a top target. Eddie Howe loves him,” Romano said.

“Tottenham are also interested and well informed on the deal. The race remains open but things will move soon. He will 100% leave Leicester.”

It would certainly be intriguing to see how far Newcastle could go with a signing like Maddison coming in, with Howe already looking like he’s ahead of schedule with this squad at St James’ Park after guiding them into the top four in 2022/23.

With someone of Maddison’s calibre coming in, one imagines NUFC could become title challengers and perhaps even go on a strong run in the Champions League.