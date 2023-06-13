Date set for €60m star to complete Manchester United transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the €60million transfer of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae on July 1st.

This is according to Il Mattino, with translation from Sport Witness, with the report stating that it now seems to be considered a given that Kim will become a Man Utd player on July 1st, when his €60m release clause becomes active and the Red Devils prepare to trigger it.

The South Korea international has had a superb season in Italy, helping Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years, and firmly establishing himself as one of the top defensive players in the game.

United could do with quality like that in their side if they are to improve next season, with Erik ten Hag’s men now back in the top four and preparing for Champions League football.

That means MUFC need more strength in depth, but it’s also an argument for seeking an upgrade on even big names like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Kim is arguably good enough to see off competition for those two and make his way into United’s starting XI, so if they can get him in for €60m as reported, that would surely go down as great business.